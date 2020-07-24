class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475123 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Photos) SW Nebraska sees flooding after heavy rains Thursday night

BY Shalee Peters | July 24, 2020
Republican River out of it's banks south of Parks, NE.

Parts of southwest Nebraska and northeast Colorado woke up to flooding Friday morning after seeing anywhere from 3 to 11 inches of rain Thursday night.

The rain leaves the eastbound Amtrack train between Parks and Haigler stranded because of washed out railroad tracks.  Avenue 328 east of Parks is  also closed with 4′ of water covering the road and nearby fence posts.

The Republican River is flowing out of it’s banks with water running across many roads in and around Haigler, Parks, and Benkelman Nebraska along with Wray Colorado.

Rain started in Thursday evening around 6:30mt according to Julie Roundtree of Parks and let up after midnight.

The heavy rain comes as much of the area has been in a drought this summer.

