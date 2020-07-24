(Photos) SW Nebraska sees flooding after heavy rains Thursday night

Parts of southwest Nebraska and northeast Colorado woke up to flooding Friday morning after seeing anywhere from 3 to 11 inches of rain Thursday night.

The rain leaves the eastbound Amtrack train between Parks and Haigler stranded because of washed out railroad tracks. Avenue 328 east of Parks is also closed with 4′ of water covering the road and nearby fence posts.

The Republican River is flowing out of it’s banks with water running across many roads in and around Haigler, Parks, and Benkelman Nebraska along with Wray Colorado.

Rain started in Thursday evening around 6:30mt according to Julie Roundtree of Parks and let up after midnight.

The heavy rain comes as much of the area has been in a drought this summer.