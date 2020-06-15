Pilgrim’s Pride CEO takes leave to focus on legal defense

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. said its president and CEO is taking a leave of absence to focus on his defense in a price-fixing indictment.

Jason Penn is one of four current and former executives at chicken companies who were indicted earlier this month on charges of price fixing. A federal grand jury in Colorado found that they conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017. Penn has pleaded not guilty.

The company said Sunday his leave will begin immediately. The charges come amid broader questions about the high price of meat during the coronavirus pandemic.