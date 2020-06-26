Planting soybean between rows of corn | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 5 – Matthew Hiebner

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-469135 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY RRN Staff | June 26, 2020
Shalee is back with an update with Matthew Hiebner of rural Henderson, Nebraska!

Hiebner primarily grows corn, mixing soybeans into the rotation to help control rootworm and other diseases. He also raises cattle.

This year, Hiebner is experimenting with relay cropping, where a second crop is planted into the cornfields.

 

