Planting soybean between rows of corn | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 5 – Matthew Hiebner

Shalee is back with an update with Matthew Hiebner of rural Henderson, Nebraska!

Hiebner primarily grows corn, mixing soybeans into the rotation to help control rootworm and other diseases. He also raises cattle.

This year, Hiebner is experimenting with relay cropping, where a second crop is planted into the cornfields.

