Mark Poeschl has resigned as CEO of the National FFA Organization and National FFA Foundation.

The resignation went into effect last Friday, January 15.

Poeschl began his tenure leading FFA in 2016, from previously serving at Cargill Animal Nutrition. He is a Nebraska native, and graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with Bachelor of Science Degree in agriculture.

Poeschl was a former FFA member himself, and served as Nebraska State FFA President from 1978-1979.