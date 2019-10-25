Pork Checkoff Video Series Provides High-Tech View of Today’s Pig Farming

A new cutting-edge video series from the National Pork Board creates opportunities for farmers and others involved in pork production to share with consumers a firsthand view inside today’s modern farms. The virtual reality (VR) videos enable viewers to virtually tour gestation, farrowing, nur sery and finishing barns. The video series show how pig farmers and their teams use the latest technology and tools to provide a safe, secure and healthy environment for pigs following the We CareSM ethical principles.

“The new videos let viewers step into a barn, take a guided tour and look around through a virtual reality platform in much the same way as if they were actually inside a barn,” said David Newman, president of the National Pork Board and a pig farmer representing Arkansas. “We think this platform will go a long way toward sharing our We Care story with consumers and the lengths farmers go to in order to provide a safe, sustainable and nutritious product.”

Pork Checkoff leaders will showcase the videos and highlight the nutritional benefits of pork at the 2019 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE) held Oct. 26-29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“The videos will help us share the story of today’s pig farming and demonstrate that what we do – day in and day out – is based on the utmost concern for human health, nutrition and sustainability,” said Adria Huseth, RDN, LD, CPT, and manager of nutrition communication and research for the Pork Checkoff. “The videos will showcase our industry to key audiences, including health and nutrition professionals from around the world.”

The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo is the world’s largest gathering of food and nutrition experts, with more than 10,000 registered dietitians, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders in attendance. At FNCE, they will discuss and act on issues of high importance to the health and well-being of American food consumers.

“It’s the right platform for showcasing the efforts of everyone involved in pork production to ensure product quality, safety and sustainability,” Huseth said.

The videos use VR technology to offer a firsthand view inside different types of pig barns. The videos can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook or through a VR headset. “The high-tech platform is a fitting way to illustrate the cutting-edge tools and processes pig farmers use to provide a safe, secure environment for the well-being of every animal on farms across the United States,” said Newman.

The videos were filmed in partnership with the Minnesota Pork Board and Christensen Farms located in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.