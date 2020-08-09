Pork Checkoff Weekly Update

This week, National Pork Board CEO Bill Even shares how the Pork Checkoff is working to support America’s pig farmers in the month of August

Ensure Your Voice is Heard – The National Pork Board’s new annual planning process is underway. Register to receive the annual producer survey and give input on your Pork Checkoff. Keeping an Eye on African Swine Fever – The Pork Checkoff is meeting with organizations to gather learnings from COVID-19 that can be used to better prepare the industry for a foreign animal disease outbreak. Pork Takes Center Plate at World Food Championships – The National Pork Board is a sponsor of the World Food Championships in Indianapolis. Chef Jim Murray will judge the first round this weekend. New Breakfast Burritos Coming to a Menu Near You – The Checkoff partnered with Ladson Grills and Laredo Taco Company on new breakfast burrito promotions in response to the decline of breakfast foodservice sales due to COVID-19. Make Sure Your Farm Security is Ready – Action groups opposed to animal agriculture are finding new ways to infiltrate farms. A newsletter with recommendations for what you can do to protect your farm will soon be in your mailbox.