Pork Industry Forum will be a virtual event

CLIVE, Iowa — After much consideration and guidance from health officials, the Board of Directors for the National Pork Board has decided the Pork Act portion of the 2021 Pork Industry Forum, scheduled for March 3-5, 2021, will be virtual.
All pork producers and media are invited to attend the Pork Act Delegate Session. A detailed agenda and registration details will be available soon.
The 2022 Pork Industry Forum will be held in Louisville, Kentucky.
The National Pork Board is responsible for conducting Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of pigs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount based on a formula. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs, including advertising, consumer information, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, technology, swine health, pork safety and environmental management. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at (800) 456-7675 or visit www.pork.org.