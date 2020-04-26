PPP Relief Act passed by Congress expected to help agriculture

Congress passed the Paycheck Protection Program Increase Act and President Trump signed in on Friday.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said his organization is pleased with congress passing more money for PPP.

“America’s cattle producers are working hard every day to keep feeding America, even as they face more than $13 billion in financial losses while also tending to the health of their families during the pandemic,” Lane said. “We hope the swift passage of the PPP Act means more aid will be available to cattle producers.”

Lane added that the NCBA is also grateful that Congress explicitly authorized producer eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and emergency grants administered by the Small Business Administration.

“We will do everything in our power to get farmers and ranchers access to funding through the Paycheck Protection Program,” said Todd Van Hoose, president and CEO of the Farm Credit Council.

The expanded relief will help to make sure that the cattle and sheep industries can keep producing food and fiber.”