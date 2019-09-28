Producers to get “Top-Up” payments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Sept. 26, producers who are currently participating in the federal crop insurance program are in line for some extra help.

Farmers who had a payable prevented planting indemnity related to flooding, excess moisture, or causes other than drought will automatically receive a “top-up” payment. Producers will get that payment from their Approved Insurance Providers starting in mid-October. Producers with Yield Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Option will get a 10 percent top-up payment. Producers with Revenue Protection will receive a 15 percent top-up.

There is no need to sign up to get the payments as all producers with a 2019 prevented planting indemnity will receive the top-up.

“It was a challenging season for many of our farmers,” said USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that producers get the help they need.”

The crop insurance industry will deliver the payments as part of the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019. After the initial payment, additional payments will be made in the middle of each month as more prevented planting claims get processed.