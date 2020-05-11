Quarterly Webinar Series to Address Cash Rental Rates, Landlord-Tenant Issues and Recent Market Volatility

Lincoln, Neb., May 11, 2020 —The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics will continue its live webinar series, “Land Management Quarterly,” on May 18 at noon central.

Offered since 2019, the quarterly webinars address common management problems for Nebraska landowners, agricultural operators and related stakeholders interested in the latest insight on trends in real estate, managing agricultural land and solutions for addressing challenges in the upcoming growing season.

The May webinar will cover 2020 cash rental rates and land values in Nebraska and critical communication issues between landlords and tenants under stress. The presentation will also include a special segment on adjusting cash rents due to recent volatility in commodity and livestock prices. The session will conclude with an “Ask the Experts” session, offering participants the chance to get live answers to their land or lease questions.

The webinars are led by Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, who are both in the Department of Agricultural Economics. Jansen focuses on agricultural finance and land economics and directs the annual Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey and Report. Vyhnalek is a farm succession and farmland management extension educator.

“Events over the last month have placed an immense amount of stress on those involved with agricultural land,” said Jansen. “This webinar will address dealing with uncertainty in developing equitable cash rents, developing an effective lease arrangement and making short- and long-term decisions related to that asset.”

Participants are encouraged to sign up to receive reminders each quarter and submit questions at https://agecon.unl.edu/ landmanagement. Anyone can join the webinar from this page when it goes live at noon on May 18.

Each webinar is free and will be recorded. Those can be viewed the day after each session, along with recordings from the entire series.

2020 Land Management Quarterly webinar dates are: