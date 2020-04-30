R-CALF Mandatory Country-of-Origin Labeling Petition Gains 250K Signatures

A cattle industry group is making another push to pass Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling.

R-Calf USA, along with some of its members, launched a petition urging the President and Congress to immediately pass Mandatory Country-of-Origin Labeling for beef, pork and dairy products. The group says doing so would strengthen national food security and help stimulate economic growth.

According to a news release, the group has received 250,000 signatures for the petition over the past seven days.

“Consumers want to know where their beef is produced and they deserve the opportunity to support American ranchers by purchasing beef exclusively born, raised, and harvested in the United States,” Kerry Cramton, a Kansas cattle producer, and R-CALF member said.

On the flip-side of the argument, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has taken a stance against the legislation.

According to their policy website, NCBA believes the program does nothing to protect food safety or consumer choice. They say it also causes economic harm to U.S. cattle and beef producers through increased regulatory and record-keeping burdens.