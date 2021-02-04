R-CALF organizing e-mail blitz in favor of COOL

R-CALF this week urged ranchers to send emails to the White House in favor of Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for beef.

The organization issued an action alert saying, “emails needed this week to the White House and calls needed to congress for M-COOL.”

Following the email, the organization asks members to call the White House, and tell their members of Congress the same line, “I’m a farmer/rancher/consumer and I need Mandatory Country-of-Origin Labeling for beef.”

Tom Vilsack, the nominee for Agriculture Secretary under the Biden administration, said during his confirmation hearing, “I am absolutely willing to listen to anybody who has an idea,” regarding COOL.

Responding to a question from Senator John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, Vilsack stated, “I would be happy to work with you and your staff on anything that would allow us to advance country of origin labeling.”

The latest attempt at COOL was largely blocked by the World Trade Organization, which allowed Canada and Mexico to place punitive tariffs on the U.S. in response to COOL.