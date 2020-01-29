Reaction to Signing of USMCA

Senator Ben Sasse:

“The USMCA is now law and that’s great news for Nebraska. Our farmers and ranchers deserve the certainty that this trade deal provides, and our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, are going to have it good knowing that they can buy from the very best America has to offer: Nebraska ag producers. We worked hard to get this deal across the finish line and the President and his team deserve a bunch of credit for getting this done.”

ASA:

Members of the American Soybean Association (ASA) board of directors from five states attended the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement signing ceremony at the White House in celebration of the new treaty. ASA represents soy farmers from 30 total soy-producing states and is pleased to see the agreement signed into law.

“This final step by President Trump ensures soybean growers will maintain access to two of their top markets, and it will also support the poultry and dairy industries that are important to soy,” said Bill Gordon, ASA president and grower from Worthington, MN. Gordon continued, “We reiterate our hearty thanks to both houses of Congress, the President, and their staff who worked together to make this important deal happen.”

Gordon, Brad Doyle (AR) –pictured between VP Pence & President Trump, Bret Davis (OH), Daryl Cates (IL), and Brad Kremer (WI) joined leaders from other agriculture groups who attended the signing on behalf of their industries and who have supported USMCA as an opportunity for market certainty and continued growth.

Mexico has already acted on USMCA, and Canada’s Parliament is expected to follow the United States and approve the deal in the coming weeks. The deal is expected to take effect later this year after additional procedural steps.

NCGA:

National Corn Growers Association President Kevin Ross today declared President Trump’s signing of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) a big win for American agriculture. Mexico and Canada are the U.S. corn industry’s largest, most reliable market; 21.4 million metric tons of corn and corn co-products, valued at $4.56 billion, were exported to Mexico and Canada in 2018. The signing follows overwhelming Congressional support for the trade deal.

Congressman Roger Marshall:

“This signing represents the continued work being done by the Trump Administration on behalf of America’s farmers, ranchers, and small business owners,” said Dr. Marshall. “This marks yet another major promise kept by this President and a huge step forward in fairer and more reciprocal trade between these three countries. This agreement will bring long-term stability for Kansas agriculture, and not to mention, millions of dollars in new trade opportunities that will result in thousands of Kansas jobs.”

NPPC:

National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) President David Herring attended today’s signing ceremony, as well as seven other NPPC board members: Scott Hays (Missouri), Dale Reicks (Iowa), Duane Stateler (Ohio), Lori Stevermer (Minnesota), Kraig Westerbeek (North Carolina), Terry Wolters (Minnesota) and Russell Vering (Nebraska).

“USMCA provides U.S. pork producers with certainty in two of our largest export markets and we thank President Trump and his administration for making USMCA a top priority,” said Herring, a hog farmer from Lillington, N.C. “We look forward to implementation of a trade deal that preserves zero-tariff pork trade in North America.”

In 2018, Canada and Mexico took more than 40 percent of the pork that was exported from the United States and a similar volume is expected in 2019. U.S. pork exports to Canada and Mexico support 16,000 U.S. jobs.

