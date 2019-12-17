REAL® Seal Program Unveils New Website to Help Consumers Choose Authentic Dairy Foods

ARLINGTON, VA – To help consumers find real dairy foods in an increasingly confusing retail marketplace, the National Milk Producers Federation today unveiled a completely redesigned website for the REAL® Seal, www.realseal.com, complete with a buyer’s guide that helps steer shoppers to those brands that feature the REAL Seal and use only real milk.

This is the first significant change in the online presence for the REAL Seal since NMPF first assumed management of the Seal in 2012. The new website will contain more content to educate consumers about why they should look for the REAL® Seal on the foods they buy, while also continuing to help those companies using the Seal to enhance their product marketing.

The new website will educate consumers about the REAL® Seal brand and the benefits of domestic dairy products, as only dairy foods made in America with American-produced cows’ milk are eligible to display the REAL® Seal. The site showcases certified brands and products, and makes it easier for users to learn where to purchase them in retail locations. It also streamlines the REAL® Seal application process to encourage more brands to apply for certification.

“NMPF continues to battle the misuse of dairy terms by plant-based products that seek to copy every aspect of real dairy, apart from nutrition,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. “The REAL® Seal allows us to work with food marketers to apply a simple, highly-recognizable icon on their products to help consumers separate the real from the fake.”

The new website both educates consumers about how real dairy foods compare to imitators, and explains how the REAL Seal program delineates which brands can use the seal. The REAL Guide component of the website helps shoppers find certified brands and products displaying the Seal.

“We know many consumers want authentic foods made with quality and integrity. The dairy sector’s use of the REAL Seal, more than 40 years after it was created, is our ongoing commitment to help people define what’s real in the dairy case when they go shopping,” Mulhern said. “As people increasingly turn to online sources for information about their shopping options, this new site is an important part of that mission.” The website is part of the REAL Seal’s suite of digital tools, including its Facebook and Pinterest communities.