Records Broken in 2019 NCGA Corn Yield Contest

This year, corn growers hit new highs in the National Corn Growers Association 2019 National Corn Yield Contest with David Hula of Charles City, Va. setting the highest yield on record at 616.1953 bushels per acre. Despite adverse growing conditions that impacted most farmers, improved seed varieties, advanced production techniques, and innovative growing practices allowed corn growers to achieve many impressive yields across all categories again this year.

The National Corn Yield Contest is now in its 55th year and remains NCGA’s most popular program for members.

“Yield contest participants create and share information that shapes the future of the industry while participating in friendly competition,” said Roger Zylstra, chair of NCGA’s Stewardship Action Team. “At both the state and national levels, contest winners find new ways to excel in a variety of situations. In turn, these innovations can help their fellow farmers face challenges as well. Our contest emphasizes invention and improvement, both from growers and technology providers, that enables U.S. farmers to meet the growing demand for food, feed, fuel and fiber.”

The 27 winners in 9 production categories had verified yields averaging more than 383 bushels per acre, compared to the projected national average of 167 bushels per acre in 2019. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers overall production categories topped out at 616.1953 bushels per acre.

“For many entrants, the National Corn Yield Contest introduces them to NCGA membership for the first time,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, chair of NCGA’s Engaging Members Committee. “But this is, more often than not, just the initial step in a fulfilling journey. Their involvement and support increases as they discover the extensive range of impactful activities NCGA carries out to create and maintain opportunities for corn farmers. As the contest brings together farmers to create and innovate for the good of the industry, NCGA’s grassroots efforts create positive change and real opportunities by amplifying the impact of each member’s voice as they join together.”

For more than half of a century, NCGA’s National Corn Yield Contest has provided corn growers the opportunity to compete with their colleagues to grow the most corn per acre, helping feed and fuel the world. This has given participants not only the recognition they deserved but the opportunity to learn from their peers.

Winners receive national recognition in publications such as the NCYC Corn Yield Guide, as well as cash trips or other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies. The winners will be honored during Commodity Classic 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.