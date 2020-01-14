class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433314 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Register for Upcoming Women in Ag Conference | KRVN Radio

Register for Upcoming Women in Ag Conference

BY RRN Staff / UNL | January 14, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
Register for Upcoming Women in Ag Conference

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture  Conference is an annual two-day event designed to educate and uplift women involved in any aspect of Nebraska’s agricultural industry. Through workshops and presentations, attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

This conference focuses on the five areas of agricultural risk management. The conference features 5 general session speakers and over 30 concurrent workshops that focus on production, market, financial, human, and legal risk.

Click here to register: https://wia.unl.edu/conference

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments