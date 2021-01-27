Registration for 2021 special edition Commodity Classic now open

ST. LOUIS — Registration for the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic is now open at CommodityClassic.com. The 2021 Commodity Classic will be delivered digitally March 2-5, 2021.

The registration fee is waived for the first 5,000 farmers, thanks to the generous support of sponsors. All other registrants and farmers after the first 5,000 will be charged $20. The registration covers all online educational sessions and events as well as access to all archived sessions through April 30, 2021.

In October 2020, Commodity Classic announced that it was pivoting to a digital event due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Commodity Classic, originally scheduled for San Antonio, Texas, in early March, is the Silver Anniversary of America’s largest farmer-owned, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience.

The digital experience will focus on providing top-quality educational sessions and farmer networking opportunities that are hallmarks of Commodity Classic. A list of educational sessions is available at CommodityClassic.com—and that list will continue to grow over the next few weeks.

Attendees will have a wide variety of educational sessions from which to choose on a range of topics including soil health, grain marketing, biologicals, global weather forecasts, pest management, and stress management.

Participating companies will showcase new products, services and innovation through a variety of online presentations, educational sessions and interactive discussions. An impressive lineup of agriculture thought leaders, top-yielding farmers, agribusiness representatives, and Commodity Classic association leaders will also be featured.

To stay up to date on registration information, event schedule, speakers, educational sessions and other event details, sign up for email updates at CommodityClassic.com.

Premier Sponsors of the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic are AGCO, Bayer, Case IH, Corteva AgriScience, John Deere and United Soybean Board/Soy Checkoff.

Champion Sponsors are BASF and Syngenta. Key Sponsors are Kubota/Great Plains, New Holland, Pioneer, Precision Planting and Valent.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.