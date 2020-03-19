Rep. Axne Joins Biofuels Caucus in Urging Administration to Uphold Court Ruling on Ethanol Waivers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03), a member of the House Agriculture Committee and the House Biofuels Caucus, joined a bipartisan letter to President Donald Trump urging his administration to forgo an appeal of the 10th Circuit Court’s decision that invalidated three Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

The letter, signed by more than 20 members of the House Biofuels Caucus, also criticized the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) abuse of these exemptions.

“EPA’s rampant and inappropriate use of SREs in recent years has reduced demand for American biofuels and weakened the RFS. We ask that you direct EPA to respect the unanimous court decision by applying its ruling nationwide and end the agency’s destructive interpretation of the RFS,” the lawmakers wrote. “Farmers and biofuel producers are hurting as a result of decisions made by EPA and action by your office is needed to uphold the law in a fair and consistent manner.”

Biofuel producers and farmers are facing increasing pressure as margins have become unsustainable due to the ongoing oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and plummeting demand due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In January, the 10th Circuit Court handed the biofuels industry a major victory by ruling that EPA exceeded its authority by inappropriately granting new SREs from RFS blending requirements. The Administration has indicated that it is considering an appeal of the 10th Circuit’s decision. Biofuel and agriculture groups are urging the Administration to let the ruling stand, as nationwide application of this ruling would boost biofuel producers and commodity growers across the nation.

The text of the letter is below:

Dear Mr. President,

As members of the Congressional Biofuels Caucus, we write to express our concern with reports that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering an appeal of the unanimous 10th Circuit Court decision in Renewable Fuels Association et al. v. EPA. The 10th Circuit Court held that EPA exceeded its authority by inappropriately granting refiners free-standing Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) that exempted them from blending requirements under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), rather than granting extensions of existing exemptions as intended by Congress.

EPA’s rampant and inappropriate use of SRE’s in recent years has reduced demand for American biofuels and weakened the RFS. We ask that you direct EPA to respect the unanimous court decision by applying its ruling nationwide and end the agency’s destructive interpretation of the RFS. Farmers and biofuel producers are hurting as a result of decisions made by EPA and action by your office is needed to uphold the law in a fair and consistent manner.