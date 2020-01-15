Rep. Axne Statement on U.S., China Signing of ‘Phase 1’ Trade Agreement

Washington D.C. — Today, Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03), the only Iowa member of the House Agriculture Committee, released the following statement ahead of the signing of a ‘Phase 1’ trade agreement between the United States and China:

“As this administration has pursued a prolonged trade war with China, Iowa farmers have been the ones to pay the price.

As I’ve traveled through Southwest Iowa, I have heard concerns directly from farmers I represent in Washington — concerns about how long this trade war has gone on, how difficult it will be to reclaim lost markets, and how deep the seeds of uncertainty have been laid as a result of protracted tensions with China.

I’m hopeful that today’s Phase 1 agreement with China puts us on a path to ending this harmful trade war, and I will closely monitor the implementation to ensure Iowans are receiving what they’re promised.

While we have not received all the details of the finalized agreement, I will be looking to see if it will result in more purchases of Iowa’s agricultural products and reduce the harmful impacts of the tariffs on American businesses and consumers.

This administration must finalize a deal that will be enough to make up for what Iowa farmers have lost. We have seen China go back on their word time and time again, and any agreement must reflect a need for guarantees and enforcement mechanisms to protect our farmers’ futures.”