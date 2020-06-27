Researchers seeking input about weed challenges for Kansas farmers

HAYS, Kan. –To help researchers determine which weeds pose the most serious threats to Kansas farmers and what they are doing currently to manage the problem, Kansas State University researchers are asking producers, crop consultants, crop certified advisors and extension agents to complete a short online survey. The information gathered will help guide research on innovative, cost effective and integrated weed management practices and to further improve outreach programs across the state.

The survey, developed by weed researcher Vipan Kumar, who is based at the K-State Agricultural Research Center in Hays, will remain open until July 15. The research team asks that Kansas farmers, consultants, advisors and extension agents in all parts of the state participate in the survey. Questions can be directed to Kumar at vkumar@ksu.edu.

The information is especially important, Kumar said, because many growers are battling herbicide resistant weeds. His message to producers is “help us to help you” by completing the survey.

Even when field days can occur, they are good starting points for addressing farmers’ questions, but only in a certain geographical area. The survey will provide a better picture statewide, Kumar added.