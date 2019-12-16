class="post-template-default single single-post postid-427044 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Retiring Farmers Union president: Family farms still viable | KRVN Radio

Retiring Farmers Union president: Family farms still viable

BY AP | December 16, 2019
Home News Ag Policy
Retiring Farmers Union president: Family farms still viable

National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson is retiring after a lifetime of farming and advocating for agriculture. Johnson says trade wars, climate change and corporate consolidation have made times tough for U.S. farmers and ranchers.

But Johnson sees promise with a growing number of people who are returning to farming’s roots with smaller family run operations aimed at consumers “who want to know where their food is coming from.” The 66-year-old has led the Washington, D.C- based farm group since 2009.

He’s stepping down when his current term ends next year. Before leading the group, Johnson was North Dakota’s agriculture commissioner.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments