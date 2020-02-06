RFA Reports Detail Ethanol, Distillers Grains ﻿ Exports in 2019

The Renewable Fuels Association today released a pair of reports summarizing 2019 U.S. ethanol and distillers grains export and import data. Through a series of charts and graphics, the reports provide industry advocates, policymakers, the media, and general public with the latest information on the important role U.S. ethanol and distillers grains play on the world stage.

The export/import trade summary report on ethanol provides annual and monthly data on U.S. ethanol exports, highlighting the fact that 1.47 billion gallons—9.3 percent of the ethanol produced here—were exported in 2019, second only to 2018’s record of 1.7 billion. This ethanol, valued at $2.42 billion, was shipped to more than 70 countries on six continents. Top destinations for U.S. ethanol exports (Brazil ranking first, followed closely by Canada) are also discussed in the report, along with information on the impact of trade barriers on shipments to certain markets.

When it comes to ethanol imports, the United States continues to import very little fuel ethanol and remained a net exporter by a large margin in 2019. Maps depicting the leading ports of entry and departure for U.S. ethanol imports and exports are also offered, as are figures showing the annual economic value of U.S. ethanol exports.

The second report released today covers U.S. exports of distillers grains, a high-protein co-product of dry mill ethanol production used in feed for livestock and poultry, which totaled 10.79 million metric tons in 2019, the sixth straight year these exports exceeded 10 million metric tons. Mexico remained the top destination for U.S. distillers grains, representing 19 percent; however, U.S. distillers grains exports to China continued to see a significant drop since the country imposed punitive anti-dumping and countervailing duties against U.S. products in 2016. U.S. distillers grains exports had an aggregate value of $2.2 billion in 2019, the fifth highest on record.

Although they moderated slightly in 2019, ethanol exports have experienced rapid growth in recent years, and distillers grains exports have sustained their gains from the last decade, despite the challenges presented by trade barriers.