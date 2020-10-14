Risk management classes for Nebraska women in agriculture begin Nov. 5

Annie’s Project classes for women in agriculture will take place this November and December across Nebraska. The hybrid event is presented by Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program and will include virtual and in-person components to bring farm and ranch women together to learn from experts about agricultural risk management. There will be time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants in a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm and ranch women.

The live portion of Annie’s Project classes will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Central time on Thursday evenings starting Nov. 5. Classes will be in-person at five locations on Nov. 5 and Dec. 17. The remaining courses will be hosted via Zoom, on Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

The in-person locations are:

Sidney: Cheyenne County Community Center, 627 Toledo St

Auburn: Nemaha County 4-H Building, 816 I Street

Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research & Extension Center, 4502 Ave I

Lincoln: Lancaster County Extension, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A

Lexington: Dawson County Extension, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway

Participants should plan on attending each of the six workshop dates. The course requires participants to have an internet connection. It will consist of 90-minute live presentations, with opportunities to complete an additional 90 minutes per class of hands-on activities, watch on-demand videos and have access to additional reading materials.

Register at wia.unl.edu/ap by Nov. 1. The cost for the course is $75 per person and scholarships are available. Attendance is limited at each location. In-person events will require masks, and social distancing will be enforced.