Ritzman named as Nebraska Soybean Board associate executive director

The Nebraska Soybean Board has hired Scott Ritzman as associate executive director.

As associate executive director, Ritzman will work on behalf of the state’s soybean farmers to contribute to the mission of the board, which is to effectively invest and leverage soybean checkoff resources to maximize profit opportunities for Nebraska soybean farmers.

“As a member of the Nebraska Soybean Board, I am excited to welcome Scott Ritzman to our staff as associate executive director,” said Eugene Goering, vice chair of the NSB and farmer from Columbus. “We conducted a search and interviews this summer with good candidates and the board selected Scott at our September meeting. Scott brings great talent and experience to serve our soybean farmers in Nebraska.”

A native of Omaha, Ritzman graduated from Midland University with a degree in accounting. Prior to joining the NSB, Scott spent seven years in the international grain export industry working for Mishek Inc. & Associates launching projects for clients, enhancing existing programs, and solving client problems in foreign markets. More specifically, Ritzman has experience in the global soy supply and demand chain.

“I look forward to serving the Nebraska Soybean Board and advancing the checkoff into the future and always evolving soybean industry,” said Ritzman. “I’m excited to work on increasing the awareness and marketing of Nebraska soybeans and the entire U.S. soybean industry with the collaboration of valuable partnerships.

Ritzman joined the NSB as a new employee as of October 1, 2019.