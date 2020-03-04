Robots Could Be The Future Of Agriculture

Tight margins on the farms continually have farmers looking for ways to cut costs and increase production. For many farms chemical cost to treat weeds is a big variable cost. That is why one start up company in Kansas is looking at how to eliminate the use of chemicals on farms.

Physically pulling weeds requires to much time and labor, but what about mowing broad leaf weeds? Well for one person and a mower it would be a lot of work, It might not be for a swarm of 10 robots with mowers on them. That is what Clint Brauer and Greenfield Robotics will be trying on his organic no till fields this summer.

Brauer grew up near his current day farm, but after high school had no desire to return. Following a near success with a tech start up in California Brauer had health complications that taught him there is still a lot of value in food and how it’s produced. That’s when he decided to return back to the farm life, but to farm on his own terms.

Listen here to get the full story of how the future of agriculture may just be robots.