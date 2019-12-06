Rural Radio Network to Feature Women in Agriculture

Grand Island, Nebr. – The Rural Radio Network is excited to announce their “Women in Agriculture” series. Recent USDA data shows that thirty-one percent (31%) of American farmers are women. We are looking for nominations for this series set to begin January 2020.

Each week we will highlight women from across the state and nation and the unique role they play in agriculture and the diversity within that role.

Nominations can include women from an array of agricultural backgrounds from production, to agribusiness, to leading within organizations.

If you know a woman who deserves to be recognized for efforts within the agriculture industry you can nominate her here.

Nominations are being accepted through December 31st.

