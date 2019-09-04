Sasse Statement on USMCA Vote

Lincoln, NE -U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding news that Rep. Rosa DeLauro, one of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s top trade negotiators, said that consideration of the USMCA trade agreement:

“Our farmers and ranchers are bleeding. Speaker Pelosi’s key trade negotiator just said that approving the USMCA treaty is probably going to ‘seep into next year.’ It’s easy to say that in Connecticut or San Francisco — they ought to come to Nebraska and look our farmers and ranchers in the eye. This isn’t political to a lot of moms and dads who are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. Madame Speaker, schedule the vote.”