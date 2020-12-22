SCC names Bartels ag student of the month for December

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-503845 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Southeast Community College | December 22, 2020
BEATRICE, Neb. — Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus has recognized Connor Bartels as the “Ag Student of the Month” for December. To be selected, Ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program.

A native of Tecumseh, Bartels said he chose Southeast Community College because of the hands-on experience, and the price of tuition. One of his favorite memories was being elected as president of the College’s Ag Club. He plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in Agricultural Education.

“I want to be involved in the agricultural industry because I grew up on a farm and I knew I would be part of the industry for the rest of my life,” he said.

Students receive a special certificate, bookstore gift card and the opportunity to be the Ag Student of the Year.

