Secretary of Agriculture Perdue to Share Insights at 2020 Cattle Industry Convention

DENVER, CO (Jan. 22, 2020) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will share insight on issues of concern to cattlemen and women at the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 5, 2020. Perdue will participate in the Opening General Session of the event, being held Feb. 5-7, 2020 at the San Antonio Convention Center. Among topics he is expected to address will be recent trade developments, markets, farm bill implementation and other issues affecting the state of American agriculture.

The convention is the largest gathering of cattle industry professionals in the country. The NCBA Trade Show will feature about 350 exhibitors on more than 7 acres. Annual meetings of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and National Cattlemen’s Foundation will also be held at this event.

NCBA President Jennifer Houston of Tennessee says the industry is honored to host Secretary Perdue at the Convention. “Those of us in the cattle industry are affected every day by what goes on in Washington, D.C., so It’s great that Secretary Perdue will visit with us about the administration’s work on our behalf,” Houston said. “In addition to hearing his information, we look forward to further sharing with the Secretary our priorities for the coming months.”

Registration for the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show is still open. For information go to www.ncba.org