Seed corn harvest is officially underway in Nebraska. Bulter county farmer Lukas Fricke tells us it is a bit delayed due to the weather and delayed planting.

On this week’s edition of Big Iron Realty’s Fridays in the Field, Bryce Doeschot brings us an update from Butler county.

Fricke shares an update on the crops, explains the seed corn harvest and predicts when they might start commercial corn and soybean harvest.

Video: Seed Corn Harvest Begins in Nebraska – – – Friday’s in the Field (9/6/19)

Watch the previous updates with the Fricke brothers:

BigIron Realty’s Fridays in the Field – Lukas Fricke (7/25/2019)

BigIron Realty’s Fridays in the Field – Brenden and Lukas Fricke (6/14/19)