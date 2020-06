Sieck awarded $10,000 scholarship from Nebraska Cattlemen

Martell, Nebraska, native Renae Sieck was named the 2020 Nebraska Beef State Scholarship recipient. Sieck is currently working on her Master of Science degree in Animal Breeding and Genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The $10,000 scholarship is awarded to upper level undergraduate and graduate students.

“The Foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow’s industry leaders and is pleased to be able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career,” said Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation President Mark Jagels.

This year, the Foundation awarded an extra $5,000 in scholarship funds over last year due to the success of the Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project. In total, Nebraska Cattlemen awarded $61,200 to 47 incoming and current college students.

Scholarship recipients include: