Sen. Moran Encourages Senate Leaders to Quickly Move Forward on USMCA

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science and member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture – sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requesting that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) be considered immediately upon its discharge from the Senate Finance Committee.

“We ought not allow this lack of seriousness on the part of House Democrats to stand in the way of the Senate moving forward on the important legislative work the American people elected each of us to accomplish,” wrote Sen. Moran. “In particular, passage of the USMCA must be a top priority of the Senate. Should the impeachment process remain stalled, I urge you to move to the consideration of the USMCA implementing legislation upon its discharge from the Senate Finance Committee.”

“Having received 385 votes in the House of Representatives, the USMCA is an overwhelmingly bipartisan product, making its passage a readily accomplishable achievement,” continued Sen. Moran. “Barring a sudden end to House Democrats’ political gamesmanship regarding impeachment, the Senate ought to expeditiously consider and pass this historic agreement.”

The full text of the letter can be found here.

Timeline of Sen. Moran’s engagement regarding a modernized trade agreement: