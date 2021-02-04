Senator Marshall named to Senate Ag Committee

Washington, D.C.- U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell named U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. to the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee. Following a phone call with Republican Leader McConnell, Senator Marshall issued this statement:

“Having grown up in agriculture and now with the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of my good friend and mentor Pat Roberts, I could not be more proud to join the Senate Ag Committee. Agriculture is the largest industry for the Kansas economy, and this assignment will give Kansas a voice at the table to help ensure our farmers, ranchers, and producers remain profitable and our rural communities prosperous,” said Senator Marshall. “The vastness of Kansas agriculture can’t be overstated, and I look forward to providing leadership for all Kansans on this important committee.”

Senator John Boozman, Ranking Member of the Senate Ag Committee said, “We are pleased to welcome Senator Marshall to the Ag Committee. He brings a strong understanding of the committee’s portfolio, and his appointment ensures that Kansas continues to have a crucial vote in the direction of our nation’s agriculture policy. I know Senator Marshall is ready to get to work to help our nation’s farmers and ranchers, and we are eager to add his voice to the discussion.”

Rich Felts, President, Kansas Farm Bureau said, “Kansas has a long history of representation on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee and we are pleased Dr. Marshall continues this tradition. We look forward to working with him to ensure farmers and ranchers remain front and center on conversations important to agriculture in the 117th Congress.”

Matt Teagarden, CEO of the Kansas Livestock Association said, “The Kansas Livestock Association congratulates Senator Roger Marshall on his appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee. This appointment positions Senator Marshall to continue his advocacy for Kansas livestock producers in Congress.”

Ron Seeber, President and CEO, Kansas Grain and Feed Association, Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association and Renew Kansas Biofuels Association said, “You will be hard pressed to find a bigger and better advocate for the grain, crop input, and biofuel industries. We are thrilled to learn of the Senators appointment to both the Senate Agriculture and Energy Committees.”

Greg Krissek, Kansas Corn Growers Association CEO said, “Senator Marshall’s appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee is welcome news to Kansas agricultural producers. With his prior experience on the House Ag Committee including leadership of the House Biofuels Caucus, Senator Marshall offers a deep understanding of agriculture issues from crops to livestock to biofuels. With Senator Marshall on the Senate Ag Committee Kansas maintains strong representation for agriculture, its top economic driver.”

Justin Knopf, President of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers said, “The Kansas Association of Wheat Growers is proud that Doctor Roger Marshall will continue to represent Kansas on the Senate Agriculture Committee. Kansas has a history of strong leadership in Washington, D.C. and is looking forward to the continuing that tradition with Doctor Marshall. We believe he will stand strong for Kansas agriculture and will work diligently to support the industry and make sure we continue to be represented.”

Jesse McCurry, Executive Director, Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association said, “Dr. Marshall is an extraordinary addition to the ag committee. His experience has clearly shown his level of interest and involvement and knowledge to serve Kansas extremely well. Kansas sorghum is proud and excited to have Dr. Marshall on that committee.”

Teresa Brandenburg, President, KSA said, “The Kansas Soybean Association is pleased to see Sen. Marshal maintain the legacy of Kansas agriculture’s leadership role on the Senate Agriculture Committee. We look forward to continuing our work with him on behalf of the 16,000 soybean producers in Kansas in this critical new appointment.”

Gary Feist, Chairman Kansas Cotton Association, “The Kansas Cotton Association is honored to have Senator Roger Marshall represent us and all of agriculture on the Senate Agriculture Committee. He has been a well-respected friend of our industry and all of agriculture. We are proud Dr. Marshall will be representing and serving us going forward. Thanks for your work on agriculture.”

Tim Stroda, President-CEO of the Kansas Pork Association said, “The Kansas Pork Association is excited to learn of the appointment of Senator Marshall to the Senate Agriculture Committee. Senator Marshall has worked hard to support our industry and we believe he will continue to represent Kansas agriculture well on the Committee.”

Brent Buessing, President Kansas Dairy Association said, “Kansas Dairy is excited to learn of Senator Marshall’s appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee. His experience as a former Congressman in one of the largest Agriculture districts in our nation makes him a perfect fit for this new position. We know that he brings a wealth of knowledge and true compassion for the farmers and ranchers in which he represents.”