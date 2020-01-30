Sentinel, Ag Butler win Ag Tech Innovation Competition awards

Des Moines – Sentinel and AgButler took home the top awards in the 2020 Iowa Power Farming Show Ag Tech Innovation Competition.

The competition featured five ag-tech start-ups pitching their latest ideas to help farmers manage their operations more effectively.

The competition, emceed by Rural Radio Network’s Chad Moyer culminated with one company earning the $5,000 People’s Choice award and the winning company receiving a $20,000 grand prize.

The company Sentinel took the top prize in the competition, while AgBulter won the People’s Choice award.

Sentinel wins $20,000 grand prize award at Ag Tech Pitch Competition

AgButler wins $5,000 People’s Choice Award at Ag Tech Pitch Competition

Participating Start-Up Contestants:

AgButler is a platform that provides on-demand jobs, giving farmers and ranchers access to a high-quality labor force while boosting rural economies.

FeedX, a one-stop shop to buy, sell and make feed decisions, builds tools for farmers and feed mills to make it easier for them to work together.

Mercaris provides market data, analytics and an online trading platform for the IdentityPreserved (IP) agricultural sector, mainly organic and non-GMO grains, oilseeds and dairy

commodities.

My Dairy Dashboard connects data sources (e.g., dairy management, feed, milk processor and weather) in one place, making data easier for dairy producers and their advisors to view

and analyze.

Sentinel changes the way the swine producers monitor performance and animal well-being using AI and computer-vision technology.

The Ag Tech Innovation Competition is presented by Farm Credit Services in collaboration with the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association, Ag Startup Engine, CoBANK, Farm Credit

Leasing, Nationwide and NAU Country.