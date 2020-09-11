September WASDE- Bullish For Soybeans

As expected USDA and the World Outlook Board lowered their predictions for US production of corn and soybeans. Soybean ending stocks were also reduced giving bulls there added incentive to continue buying. USDA also excluded 550,000 acres of corn in Iowa due to the derecho wind event.

Wheat may be the biggest loser on the day with USDA raising it’s estimate of Australian production. US and global stocks also appear to be plentiful for wheat.