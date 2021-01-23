Sheep and goat market report for the week of 1-22

For the week of January 22nd the sheep and goat market was mixed. Many sales reported steady sheep and lamb sales. While all classes of goats saw another week of higher prices.

In the outside markets grains finally saw a large pullback in prices. Analysts are mixed if the top is in for the early part of 2020 on the grains. Physical demand could help determine that price. Basis or the cost above or below the futures price could dictate if continued selling is necessary in the grains.

The move lower in grains was fully appreciated by the livestock futures market with cattle and hog futures quickly rising. Carcass cutout prices of beef and and pork also continued to rise throughout the week. This all stands to support sheep and goat prices as a rising tide lifts all boats.

The weekly Nebraska hay market report showed a steady prices and demand for hay. Premium alfalfa continues to attract slightly more money as out of state buyers drive demand. The Kansas weekly hay market report shows steady grass hay prices. Kansas alfalfa prices are up another $5-$10 per ton. This comes as USDA highlights lower alfalfa production in Kansas. USDA noted that Kansas alfalfa hay production was down 21% from a year earlier. Alfalfa for haylage and greenchop production, was down 57% from last year. All other hay production was up 3% from last year, with all other haylage and greenchop production also up 3%.

Weekly sheep slaughter under federal inspection totaled 34,000 head as of Friday. That was 2,000 head less than the previous week and 1,000 head more than the previous year. Unlike previous week there is an expected Saturday slaughter of 1,000 head. Bringing the full week slaughter to 35,000 head. Year to date sheep slaughter is down 16% from the previous year at 105,000 head.

Lamb and mutton production for the week of January 22nd totaled 2.2 million pounds. Unchanged from the previous week. Down 8.3% or 200,000 pounds from the previous week. Year to date lamb and mutton production is down 18.5% or 1.5 million pounds at 6.8 million pounds. Lamb live weights for the week of January 22nd averaged 127 pounds. That is up 2 pounds from the previous week and down 8 pound’s from the previous year. Lamb dressed carcass weight is 64 pounds, up 2 pounds from last week and down 4 pounds from last year.

Currently there are no major ethnic holidays that call for sheep or goats. Passover/Pesach is coming up March 27-April 4. Easter is April 4th and Ramadan Month of Fasting is April 12-May 11.

Sale Recaps:

Monday January 18 Hamilton Commission Company Hamilton Texas sold 1,819 head. That compares to 614 last week. Dorper lambs were $20, wool lambs were $20, barbado lambs were $20, ewes were steady, kids were sharply higher, nannies were $10-$20 higher.

Highlighted quotes from Hamilton Commission Company; dorper and dorper cross lambs weighing 40-70 pounds brought $325-$380 cwt, wool lambs weighing 40-70 pounds brought $285-$335/cwt; feeder kids 20-40 pounds brought $300-$440/cwt; slaughter kids 40-70 pounds $285-$400/cwt.

Link to the report: http://www.hamiltoncommissioncompany.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/12/1.18.21-sg-sale.pdf

Wednesday January 20- Producers Livestock San Angelo Texas sold 5,460 head of sheep and goats. That compares to 2,608 head last week and 4,309 head last year. Weather improved and helped bring more receipts to the sale vs. the previous week. Compared to last week slaughter lambs firm. Slaughter ewes firm to 5.00 higher. Feeder lambs not tested. Nannies firm to 5.00 higher; kids

firm to 5.00 higher. Trading fairly active, demand good.

Highlighted quotes from San Angelo; slaughter lambs between 85-95 pounds which brought $276-4338/cwt, hair breed slaughter lambs weighing 40-50 pounds brought $346-$375/cwt, hair breed slaughter lambs weighing 50-60 pounds brought $346-$368/cwt, hair breed slaughter lambs weighing 60-70 pounds brought $4340-$364/cwt, hair breed slaughter lambs weighing 70-80 pounds brought $320-$352/cwt, feeder goats weighing 30-39 pounds brought $$400-$455/cwt, slaughter goats weighing 40-50 pounds brought $360-$416, slaughter goats weighing 50-60 pounds brought $362-$408/cwt, slaughter goats weighing 60-70 pounds brought $355-$387/cwt.

Link to USDA report:

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/filerepo/sites/default/files/2014/2021-01-19/409912/ams_2014_00081.pdf

Wednesday January 20 Kalona Iowa sold 552 head of sheep and goats. That compares to 1,519 head last week. There wasn’t enough sales week to week for a full comparison. The lighter lambs had a higher undertone, heavier slaughter lambs had a lower undertone. All goats had a steady to higher undertone.

Highlighted quotes from Kalona; wooled and shorn lambs weighing 55-59 pounds brought $305-$347.50/cwt, lambs weighing 60-67 pounds brought $302.50-$330/cwt, lambs weighing 70-79 pounds brought $242.50-$287.50/cwt, kid goats weighing 48-57 pounds brought $160-$230/hd, kid goats weighing 60-69 pounds brought $210-$235/hd, kid goats weighing 70-85 pounds brought $220-$250/hd.

Link to the full report: https://www.kalonasalesbarn.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/SHEEP-GOAT-JANUARY-20-2021.pdf

Saturday January 16-Sutton Livestock Sutton Nebraska. No total head count for the sale given. Given no other recent sale a market could not be fully established. Sutton livestock was unavailable for comment on their sale when called.

Highlighted quotes from Sutton Livestock; 10 head of slaughter lambs weighing 121 pounds brought $156/cwt, 9 head of slaughter lambs weighing 104 pounds brought $169/cwt, 9 head of feeder lambs weighing 71 pounds brought $310/cwt, 7 kids goats weighing 96 pounds brought $265/hd, 7 kids goats weighing 59 poiunds brought $205/hd.

Thursday January 21 Colby Livestock Colby Kansas sold 432 head of sheep and goats. Talking with Leeland Wilson over the phone noted that the lambs were on a softer market. He attributed that to lower quality lamb offerings in the sale. Goats on the other hand were steady with higher undertones. Quality of goats were good and attracted solid demand from an active crowd.

Highlighted quotes from Colby Livestock; 6 cross bred wethers weighing 86 pounds brought $226/cwt, 2 boer wethers weighing 108 pounds brought $285/cwt, 3 crossbred wethers weighing 103 pounds brought $215/cwt, 25 feeder kids weighing 47 pounds brought $420/cwt, 12 head of feeder kids weighing 48 pounds brought $407/cwt, 20 boer cross feeder kids weighing 59 pounds brought $385/cwt.

Link to the sale: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vRlDngczYPTndddcGbCa-mhs34v8hcaRQmlzE_k3DMNLUu9tfT1lCYIQ5VcP_w_J9YeAhb8dHKNVAsu/pubhtml

Clay Patton recaps the whole report here: