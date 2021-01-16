Sheep and Goat Market Report Week Ending 1-15

The sheep and goat market in the Midwest for the week of January 15th was steady with higher undertones in most sales. The broader commodity sector received a lot of data this week and felt more volatility than recent weeks. Even with the volatility corn and soybean moved to highs not seen in 7 years. This put pressure on all livestock early on with concerns of continuing higher feed prices. Cattle and hog futures turned around at the end of the week as traders took profit in the futures market. There will be no futures trade on Monday in observation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The biggest piece of data out on the week was the WASDE report. Sheep and goats are not specially listed in the report, but in general USDA does expect red production to taper off in 2021. Pork production is expected to see a slight increase, but lower beef, chicken and lamb will offset the increase.

Currently there are no major ethnic holidays that call for sheep or goats. Passover/Pesach is coming up March 27-April 4. Easter is April 4th and Ramadan Month of Fasting is April 12-May 11.

Weekly sheep and lamb slaughter under USDA inspection is estimated to be 36,000 head. That is a 1,000 more than the previous week and even with year ago levels. Year to date sheep and lamb slaughter under USDA inspection is 71,000 head, 18,000 less than the in 2020.

Weekly lamb/mutton production is estimated to be 2.2 million pounds. That is even with last week and 300,000 lbs less or 12.5% less than last year. Year to date lamb and mutton production is 4.5 million pounds. 900,000 lbs less than year ago levels.

As for inputs the Kansas and Nebraska hay market reports showed steady to slightly higher hay movement with mostly steady prices. Nebraska reported quality alfalfa in the Panhandle increased $10/ton. Kansas noted that premium alfalfa is starting to become tough to find and warrants higher prices.

Sale Reports for the week of 1/15

Tue Jan 12 Producers Livestock San Angelo Texas sold 2,608 head this week compared to 3,405 last week and 7,810 a year ago. The supply in San Angelo was shortened due to a recent snow in the area that brought needed moisture. Compared to last week slaughter lambs 10.00-20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady. Feeder lambs not well tested. Nannies 10.00 higher; kids 10.00-15.00 higher. Highlighted quotes from the sale include; 75-85 pound slaughter lambs brought $320-$338/cwt; 130-165 pound slaughter lambs brought $150-$185/cwt; hair breed slaughter lambs weighing 50-70 pounds$340-$368/cwt; hair breed slaughter lambs weighing 80-100 pounds brought $256-$338/cwt; feeder goats weighing 36 pounds brought $360-$384/cwt; slaughter goats 70-90 pounds brought $275-$358/cwt; wethers 100-160 pounds brought $208-$245/cwt.

Wed Jan 13 Centennial Livestock Fort Collins Colorado sold 1,375 head compared to 1,459 last week and 1,767 a year ago. Compared to last week: Feeder lambs and Slaughter lambs had no comparable test. Slaughter bucks and ewes traded steady. Slaughter kids

traded 2.00-3.00 higher. Slaughter nannies sold mostly steady. Slaughter bucks and wethers traded steady. Highlighted quotes from the sale; feeder lambs 60-90 pounds brought $270-$355/cwt; Slaughter lambs weighing 100-115 pounds brought $215-$240; hair breed slaughter lambs were light in number, but 85-95 pounds brought $275; slaughter goats brought weighing 40-70 pounds brought $130-$245/cwt with higher prices being paid for the heavier kids; wethers weighing 100-150 pounds brought $290-$375/cwt.

Wednesday Jan 13 Kalona Iowa sold 1,519 head compared to 729 last week and none a year ago. The sale was noted as having good demand with strong demand for larger packages. Compared to last Wednesday slaughter lambs firm, slaughter ewes and slaughter bucks mostly steady. Slaughter kids 15.00-20.00 higher, slaughter nannies 20.00-40.00 higher, slaughter billies 15.00 lower. Highlighted quotes; slaughter lambs weighing 60-90 pounds $260-$332.50/cwt; hair breed slaughter report 50-75 pounds brought $277.50-$354/cwt; slaughter goats 50-70 pounds $180-$245/cwt; wethers 110-145 pounds brought $$285-$330.

Monday Jan 11 Hamilton Commission Company Hamilton Texas sold 614 head compared to 1,217 head last week. Dorper lambs were steady to $10 higher on heavier lambs, wool lambs were steady to $10 higher on heavier lambs, barbado lambs were steady to $10 higher on heavier lambs, ewes were steady, kids were steady to $10 higher on heavier kids, nannies were steady. Highlighted quotes from Hamilton Commission Company; dorper and dorper cross lambs weighing 40-70 pounds brought $300-$345 cwt, wool lambs weighing 40-70 pounds brought $285-$315/cwt; feeder kids 20-40 pounds brought $285-$350/cwt; slaughter kids 40-70 pounds $240-$355/cwt.

Colby Livestock Colby Kansas had not published their weekly sales report yet at the time of this writing. I talked with the barn manager Leeland Wilson and he noted the market to be steady with higher undertones on certain classes. We will try to post their prices as soon as they become available.

Verdigre Stockyards Verdigre Nebraska had not posted their sale prices from their sheep and goat sale earlier in the week. Due to the cattle sale on Friday they were unable to give comment on the market condition or direction. We will try to post their prices as soon as they become available.

