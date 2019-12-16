class="post-template-default single single-post postid-427048 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
‘Shop early’: US Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up | KRVN Radio

‘Shop early’: US Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up

BY AP | December 16, 2019
Home News Crops
‘Shop early’: US Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up

With Christmas less than two weeks away, finding the perfect tree might take some searching.

The availability of real Christmas trees is tight across the United States, especially for procrastinators looking for a certain type of tree. But industry officials say everyone who wants a tree should be able to find one, they just might have to pay a little more.

Merchant Sandy Parsons of Charleston, West Virginia, says she never got her order for 350 trees from a North Carolina farm, citing short supply. But local seller Robert Cole, whose business supplies its own trees, has never been busier.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments