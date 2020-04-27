class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457724 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Small-Business Loan Program Opens Today, Dairy Farmers Eligible

BY NMPF News Release | April 27, 2020
ARLINGTON, VA – The U.S. Small Business Administration will resume accepting loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program beginning today, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. EDT from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower. Dairy farmers are eligible to apply for the PPP, along with a separate initiative, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, for which the application window is also imminent. Both initiatives are first-come, first-served, and funds are expected to be depleted quickly after Congress replenished them last week.

 

The National Milk Producers Federation is offering the materials below to aid farmers with their applications. All are available on the organization’s coronavirus page, www.nmpf.org/coronavirus. Note that PPP applications must be filed with a lending institution, such as a bank or credit union, while EIDL applications may be filed directly through the U.S. Small Business Administration website.

 

