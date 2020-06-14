Small Business Stabilization Grants for Livestock Producers Opens at 8am Monday June 15

Livestock producers across the state have been adversely affected by manufacturing closures and changing consumer demand due to COVID-19. This has translated into dramatic reductions in revenue. The SBS Grant allocates working capital to help cover Nebraska livestock producers’ operating expenses, enabling them to return to stability and profitability.

Who is eligible?

Nebraska livestock producers with 1 to 10 employees that have closed or sustained a loss of revenue or employment since March 13, 2020, are eligible to apply. The following industries are eligible:

– Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (NAICS 112111)

– Dairy Cattle and Milk Production (NAICS 11212)

– Hog and Pig Farming (NAICS 1122)

– Poultry and Egg Production (NAICS 1123)

– Sheep/Goat Farming (NAICS 1124)

Funds Distribution

Nebraska Dept. of Economic Development expects to award individual grants of $12,000 to eligible businesses, for a total of approximately $330,000,000. Nebraska Livestock producers must have at least 20 animal units. Two-thirds (2/3) of gross income must come from Farming or Ranching. The State of Nebraska will be providing transparent reporting on the CARES Act funds and names of recipients will be made public.

How can the grant be used?

Livestock producers can use the SBS grant as working capital to pay for operating expenses, with the purpose of helping the producer maintain or bounce back during the period of economic downturn.

Preparing to apply

A PDF version of the full application can be found here to be used in preparation. Please note that DED will NOT accept PDF applications. You must use the hyperlink in the Eligibility Certification to submit your application.

– Download the User Guide Here – https://getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-Business-Stabilization-Application-Guide.pdf.

– Download Preparation PDF Here – https://getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/NE-Business-Stabilization-Livestock-Application.pdf.

See the Application Guidelines for more information on eligibility, the use of funds, instructions on how to apply and the selection process.

Download Application Guidelines PDF Here – https://getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Small-Business-Stabilization-Program-Guidelines-for-Businesses-and-Livestock-Producers.pdf.

How to apply

If eligibility requirements are met, the grant-seeking livestock producer should submit an electronic Eligibility Certification to DED by the deadline below. The Eligibility Certification will be used to verify that the livestock producer is a Nebraska taxpayer that has employees in the state. If the livestock producer is validated, it will receive an invitation to submit a full application, which must be submitted by the deadline below.

For a business, you will need the following: Business Name, Email, State ID (tax ID).

For an individual (sole proprietorship), you will need the following: Name, Email, Social Security Number, Driver’s License Number, Date issued for DL, Adjusted gross income for most recent tax return

Application deadlines

Eligibility submission opening date – June 15, 2020 at 8 am CT

Eligibility submission deadline – June 26, 2020 at 5 pm CT

Eligibility notification date (via email from the State) – June 15, 2020 – June 26, 2020

Application begin date – June 15, 2020 at 8 am CT

Application deadline – June 26, 2020 at 5 pm CT

Questions?

Contact: 855-264-6858 or click here…. https://getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/ag-grants/.