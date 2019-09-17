Smith to Hold Infrastructure Seminar in Early October

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will host an Infrastructure Seminar in Hastings on October 3, 2019.

At the Infrastructure Seminar, Third District residents will be able to hear from a wide variety of Nebraska officials and stakeholders on the current state of infrastructure, plans for the future and resources available to communities; Panel topics included will be: “Workforce, Trade Skills Education, Economic Development,” “Rural Housing Development and Access Opportunities,” “Water and Energy Management and Infrastructure,” “Surface Transportation and Heavy Equipment,” and “Rural Broadband and Community Development.”

“Infrastructure is critical to our economy. More than just roads, infrastructure includes bridges, railroads, ports, irrigation, telecommunications, pipelines, and many other facilities. I am eager to hear about the state of our infrastructure from our special guests, and the residents of Nebraska’s Third District.”

Date: October 3, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Central Time

Location: Hastings Central Community College

Hall Student Union, Cottonwood Room

550 S. Technical Blvd.

Hastings, NE 68901

RSVPs are strongly encouraged if you would like to attend. Please RSVP at https://adriansmith.house.gov/rsvp. A live stream of the seminar will be available on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/RepAdrianSmith for those unable to attend in person.

For questions about these events, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.