Smith to Hold Virtual Agriculture Summit

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will host a Virtual Agriculture Summit, with online sessions each morning from Tuesday, August 18, through Friday, August 21. Those interested in attending must pre-register for each session individually at http://adriansmith.house.gov/ AgSummit2020

The Virtual Agriculture Summit provides Third District constituents an opportunity to hear from Smith and his special guests on the future of agriculture and rural development policy. In addition to Smith, officials such as Ambassador Gregg Doud, Chief Agriculture Negotiator, USTR, USDA Farm Service Agency Director Richard Fordyce, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing & Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach, and State Senator Curt Friesen will join the discussions on selected dates.

Rural Housing & Rural Development Session

Tuesday, August 18

7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. (CDT)/ 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. (MDT)

Special Guest: Tim Kenny, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, and Krista Mettscher, USDA Rural Development

USDA Programs & Ag Producers Session

Wednesday, August 19

7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. (CDT)/ 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. (MDT)

Special Guest: Richard Fordyce, Director, USDA Farm Service Agency, and Greg Ibach, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing & Regulatory Programs

Rural Broadband Session

Thursday, August 20

7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. (CDT)/ 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. (MDT)

Special Guests: State Senator Curt Friesen, and Zach Hunnicut, Nebraska Broadband Task Force Member

Trade Opportunities Session

Friday, August 21

8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. (CDT)/ 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. (MDT)

Special Guests: Ambassador Greg Doud, Chief Agricultural Negotiator, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative

To pre-register for each session, please visit http://adriansmith.house.gov/ AgSummit2020. For more information about these events, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.