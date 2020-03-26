Sorghum Checkoff Extends Leadership Sorghum Class V Application Deadline

Due to current adverse circumstances, the Sorghum Checkoff has extended the application deadline for Leadership Sorghum Class V to April 10, 2020.

The program is designed to develop the next generation of sorghum leaders and exposes class members to various aspects of the sorghum industry, offers personal and professional development and networking opportunities over a 15-month time period.

USDA-approved criteria states eligible applicants must be farmers actively engaged in sorghum production within the U.S. and U.S. citizens. The program will accept 15 members into the program’s fifth class. More information on the class schedule and program criteria can be found at LeadSorghum.com.

Full consideration will be given to all applicants regardless of age, gender, race or occupation. Every effort will be made to select a class, based on the applicant pool, which is representative of the entire sorghum industry, its diversity and rural community interests.

Applications for the program are available at LeadSorghum.com and are due by 5:00 p.m. CST April 10, 2020. Accompanying reference forms must be submitted by the April 10 deadline, as well. Following the application deadline, all applications and references will be reviewed by a selection committee.