Sorghum Checkoff Opens Applications for Leadership Sorghum Class V

The Sorghum Checkoff is accepting applications for Leadership Sorghum Class V, a program designed to develop the next generation of sorghum leaders.

During the 15-month leadership program, class members will be exposed to various aspects of the sorghum industry in addition to personal development and networking opportunities. Through both hands-on and classroom-style learning experiences, class members develop an understanding of how sorghum moves through the value chain, how checkoffs and stakeholder organizations interact on behalf of the industry and what the future holds for sorghum.

“Leadership Sorghum allows for the cultivation of leaders within the sorghum industry who are passionate about the industry and driven to learn more,” Sorghum Checkoff Executive Director Florentino Lopez said. “By investing in this program we are not only investing into the individual class members, but the U.S. sorghum industry as a whole. We are equipping these farmers with skills, knowledge and understanding to be champions for the industry themselves and their local communities.”

USDA-approved criteria state eligible applicants must be farmers actively engaged in sorghum production within the U.S. and U.S. citizens. Fifteen growers will be accepted into the program’s fifth class. More information on the class schedule and program criteria can be found at LeadSorghum.com.

“Watching each class member grow, learn and experience new things has been so fulfilling,” Sorghum Checkoff Marketing Director and Leadership Sorghum Program Coordinator Shelee Padgett said. “We are equipping each class of Leadership Sorghum with the tools to advocate for sorghum, take new-found knowledge back to their communities and further the industry by becoming involved in leadership positions across the industry.”

Full consideration will be given to all applicants regardless of age, gender, race or occupation. Every effort will be made to select a class, based on the applicant pool, which is representative of the entire sorghum industry, its diversity and rural community interests.

Applications for the program are available at LeadSorghum.com and are due by 5:00 p.m. CST March 27, 2020. The accompanying reference forms must be submitted by the March 27 deadline, as well. Following the application deadline, all applications and references will be reviewed by a selection committee. Finalists may be contacted via phone to arrange an interview.