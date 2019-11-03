Southern European Soy Importers Experience U.S. Sustainability and Infrastructure During Trade Visit to U.S.

Several of the largest feed, poultry and pork producers, and soy crush industry representatives from Portugal, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy participated in a trade mission organized by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) to visit the U.S. soy industry in September 2019.

Attending companies included Deuka, Nutreco, Feed Alliance (Sanders), Maisadour, Veronesi, Martini, Amadori, Cereal Docks, Bunge, Vall Companys, Pinsagro, Financor, Juan Fimenez, Hermanos Chico, Corporacion Agropecuaria de Guissona, and Cooperativa Ivars. USSEC consultants Gonzalo Mateos, Albert Roda, and Lola Herrera led the delegation. USSEC Regional Director – EU/Middle East North Africa (MENA) Brent Babb also joined the group in their visits to the New Orleans area.

The team’s objectives for the visit included learning more about U.S. soy export capabilities/Gulf infrastructure, meeting with animal agriculture companies (including PIC in Tennessee and Ross in Alabama), farm visits in Alabama and Illinois, visiting the University of Illinois, and a visit to CBOT/CME.