Soy Groups Seek Meeting with Trump on Waivers

The National Biodiesel Board and American Soybean Association have requested a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss small refinery exemptions.

In a letter to the President, NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen and ASA President Davie Stephens detail the damage the waivers have dealt the biofuels industry and farmers. The letter, noting the conditions in farm country, says that while many fear an economic recession within the next year, farmers are “already facing a severe economic downturn.” The two groups conclude the letter with a request to meet with the President: “We would appreciate an opportunity to discuss how the administration can repair the uncertainty.”

President Trump held a meeting earlier this week to find ways to smooth over farmer anger, specifically related to the small refinery waivers. Biodiesel and ethanol groups start with asking for a reallocation of waived volumes, now estimated at more than four billion gallons. More than 15 ethanol plants have shut down, blaming the demand destruction caused by the waivers.