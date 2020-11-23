Soybean futures inching closer to the $12 mark | Monday Morning Markets | Nov. 23, 2020

Corn and soybean prices continue to climb as numerous factors shape the commodity trade.

Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners talks about those factors and shares his thoughts on the things to watch in this Thanksgiving trading week.

Traders are closely watching weather forecasts, especially for South America where the new crop season is getting underway.

Other topics discussed:

Stong overnight trade January Soybeans Touch $12; March Corn Matches Contract High



Soybean supply and demand How to compare year to year



Reports to watch USDA grain export inspection report released today



Other factors shaping the trade

DISCLAIMER: Commodity Futures & Options involve substantial risk of loss and are not suitable for all investors