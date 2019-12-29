class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429539 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
STARTING AN ORGANIC GRAIN FARMING OPERATION – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW | KRVN Radio

STARTING AN ORGANIC GRAIN FARMING OPERATION – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

BY UNL Extension | December 29, 2019
Home News Agricultural News
STARTING AN ORGANIC GRAIN FARMING OPERATION – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

8:30 a.m.        Registration

9:00 a.m        Welcome – Gary Lesoing, Nebraska Extension Educator

9:05 a.m        The Mental Transitioning from Conventional to Organic Farming

                          Dave Welsch – Certified Organic Farmer since 1993 – Milford, NE

Discussion on how to prepare mentally for the complexity of an organic farming operation.  Items discussed include managing multiple crops (adding small grains and forages) and a more diverse equipment line; how to be prepared for peer pressure from neighbors or simply how to be prepared for having a few weeds in your once weed free fields; and the importance of everyone in the operation being on board with transitioning to organic farming will also be discussed.

9:35 p.m.       Farming System Strategies for Success in Organics

                          Joel Gruver – Associate Professor of Soil Science and Sustainability Ag – Western Illinois University

10:05 a.m.      Break

10:20 a.m.      Farming System Strategies for Success in Organics – continued

11:15 a.m.       Weed Management in Organic Row Crops

                          Joel Gruver – Associate Professor of Soil Science and Sustainability Ag – Western Illinois University

12:00 p.m.      Lunch 

 12:45 p.m.     Organic Certification- From Application to Certification Decision

                         Clayton Blagburn, Certification Specialist – OneCert Organization Inc.– Lincoln, NE

An overview of the organic certification process, National Organic Program Regulations, and some resources available to producers considering organic certification.  The presentation will highlight the requirements of an Organic System Plan, what to expect at inspection, record-keeping requirements, and certification time frame.  There will also be opportunity to ask questions for more discussion with a local certification agency.

1:30 p.m.      Organic Grain Marketing

                         Alex Wolf, Scoular Organic Grain Manager – Omaha, NE   

An overview of the supply and demand fundamentals of the organic market, including a breakdown of the various demand sectors and how the market has grown over time.  We’ll also go over how producers can find organic markets and the basics of contracting.

       

2:00 p.m.       The Importance of Cover Crops in an Organic Rotation

                          Jim Starr, Joel & Jim Starr Partnership – Hastings, NE

Cover crops can provide enough N to grow organic crops that rival conventional crops in both yield and weed control.   They also can provide erosion control and increase organic matter and biology in the soil.  The cover crops make the organic rotation work       

2:30 p.m.       Speakers Panel

3:00 p.m.       Evaluation

3:15 p.m.         Adjourn

REGISTRATION

Use the link below to reserve your seat to ensure workshop materials are available the day of the program and for meal planning purposes.  Pre-register by Tuesday, January 29, 2020.

REGISTER HERE

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments