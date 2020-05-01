STATE FAIR AND STOCK SHOW CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR 2020

Grand Island, NE (May 1, 2020) – Nebraska State Fair is currently planning to showcase our FULL 11-day event on August 28 – September 7, 2020 and produce the Aksarben Stock Show September 24-27, 2020. State Fair staff and Board are mindful of and monitoring the current COVID-19 impact to events and social gatherings.

We are communicating regularly with our International Association of Fairs and Expositions, state and local authorities, entertainment booking companies, vendor and concession partners, as well as 4-H, FFA and Open Class Competition teams.

Nebraska State Fair is assessing options and ramifications should adjustments be necessary. This past week staff met to begin looking at contingency scenarios-based on best practices. We will continue to provide regular updates as necessary based on changing COVID-19 directives. The next State Fair board meeting is scheduled for May 15, 2020. The board directive to continue to plan the fair follows the late June early July forecasted decisions.

Last month the announcement was made the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will coordinate the Volunteer Program for the 151st fair celebration. The latest information is always current on www.statefair.org.