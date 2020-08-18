Steinhoff, Saathoff, Anderson elected to Nebraska Soybean Board

Nebraska soybean farmers elected Doug Saathoff of Trumbull and Brent Steinhoff of Syracuse to the Nebraska Soybean Board in the July election.

The sitting Nebraska Soybean Board voted on the At-Large candidates, re-electing Greg Anderson of Newman Grove.

Steinhoff will begin his first term on the board, while Saathoff and Anderson will begin their second and third terms, respectively.

“A special thank you to all the candidates who took time out of their busy schedules to run in this year’s election,” said Scott Ritzman, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board. “Our industry will continue to face many challenges, but I am excited to see how our board will seek opportunities that will benefit all soybean farmers in Nebraska.”

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning October 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2023.