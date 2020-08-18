class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479789 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Steinhoff, Saathoff, Anderson elected to Nebraska Soybean Board

BY RRN Staff | August 18, 2020
Nebraska soybean farmers elected Doug Saathoff of Trumbull and Brent Steinhoff of Syracuse to the Nebraska Soybean Board in the July election.

The sitting Nebraska Soybean Board voted on the At-Large candidates, re-electing Greg Anderson of Newman Grove.

Steinhoff will begin his first term on the board, while Saathoff and Anderson will begin their second and third terms, respectively.

“A special thank you to all the candidates who took time out of their busy schedules to run in this year’s election,” said Scott Ritzman, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board. “Our industry will continue to face many challenges, but I am excited to see how our board will seek opportunities that will benefit all soybean farmers in Nebraska.”

“I am excited to be re-elected to the Nebraska Soybean Board. I am looking forward to helping soybean farmers by working with my fellow board members to solve problems and meet the challenges that are facing Nebraska soybean producers. Investing soybean checkoff dollars wisely and efficiently will be a top priority of mine.” – Doug Saathoff

 

“I am very excited to join the Nebraska Soybean Board and represent District 5. I greatly look forward to working with the other board members and making the best decisions for the benefit of Nebraska soybean farmers.” – Brent Steinhoff
“I am honored to be re-elected to serve another term on the Nebraska Soybean Board and work with fellow board members to invest checkoff dollars in those projects that bring the greatest return to Nebraska soybean farmers. I look forward to helping create demand and market opportunities for Nebraska soybeans.” – Greg Anderson

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning October 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2023.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
